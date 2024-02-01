Clean Power Alliance’s Power Ready Program to bring clean backup power to 11 public facilities throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties

Approval of multi-site power purchase agreement will add energy resiliency to critical community buildings

Los Angeles, California, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clean Power Alliance (CPA) Board of Directors has approved a multi-site Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to install clean energy backup power systems in 11 public buildings in CPA communities. The PPA with Coast Energy supports CPA’s Power Ready program in providing participating public agencies with resiliency capabilities at no cost. The backup systems are projected to become operational by the end of 2025.

CPA’s Power Ready program is a community benefit program offered to CPA’s partner communities to make public buildings, which serve a critical community purpose, energy-resilient by installing solar-plus-storage systems to ensure a backup source of clean energy is available when a power outage occurs. Clean energy backup systems help avoid harmful greenhouse gas emissions that traditional diesel backup generators may emit – providing another tangible way to help communities meet clean air goals.

“The Power Ready program was designed so Clean Power Alliance could directly support power resiliency needs in communities we serve,” said Matthew Langer, CPA’s Chief Operating Officer. “As impacts from climate change such as heat events and wildfire risk increase the chance of power outages, it’s become imperative to have clean energy backup power in public buildings that serve critical needs. It’s exciting to see this program launch and provide emergency power generation throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties.”

The need for backup power systems continues to grow as outages become more frequent with increased wildfires, public safety power shutoffs, aging infrastructure, and increased grid emergencies due to severe weather events.

CPA is contracting directly with solar developer Coast Energy Consortium to build, own, and operate the systems for 20 years.

“Coast Energy is excited to work with Clean Power Alliance and several of their member agencies to deliver a comprehensive set of energy solutions that provide both resiliency and energy savings while also working with Encored and Newport Power,” said Blair Herbert, CEO at Coast Energy. “These projects are part of our commitment to providing innovative energy solutions that offer long-term, dependable energy to commercial, industrial and government buildings at a competitive price.”

Facilities such as recreation centers, libraries that double as cooling centers, government complexes and a fire station will benefit from an on-site energy resiliency installation with demand-response capabilities that can meet critical power loads in the case of an outage. Power Ready projects that are part of this group include:

City of Agoura Hills: Agoura Hill Rec Center

City of Beverly Hills: Roxbury Park Community Center

LA County - Hacienda Heights: Hacienda Heights Library

LA County - City of Claremont: Claremont Helen Renwick Library

LA County - City of Paramount: Paramount Library

City of Oxnard: Oxnard Service Center

City of Sierra Madre: Sierra Madre City Hall Complex

City of South Pasadena: South Pasadena City Hall Complex

Ventura County - City of Ojai / Oak View: Oak View Park & Resource Center

Ventura County - City of Simi Valley: Simi Valley Fire Station #41

City of Westlake Village: Civic Center Complex

“CPA is protecting communities and customers by helping them adapt to the climate crisis, including from our deadliest climate risk, extreme heat,” said Lindsey P. Horvath, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and CPA Board Vice Chair. “I celebrate the approval of these 11 projects through the Power Ready program, which will provide resiliency for our grid and our communities.”

In total, Power Ready’s 11 backup energy systems are expected to have 1.15 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic systems paired with 1.17 megawatts (MW) of battery energy storage capacity collectively across the 11 facility locations. Critical loads have been determined for each facility and backup power will be allocated to meet those on-site power needs during power outages, which will enhance power resilience to prevent grid emergencies.

In addition, 180 new local direct construction jobs and two permanent jobs are expected to be created from this project.

“As we face the challenges posed by climate change, the need for clean energy storage in California becomes undeniable. It is our duty, as public servants, to safeguard the wellbeing of our residents,” said Vianey Lopez, Ventura County Supervisor and CPA Board Vice Chair. “In the face of a year-round wildfire season and the aftermath of record-breaking rainfall in our region, we must prioritize the implementation of clean energy storage solutions, ensuring that our communities remain safe and empowered during times of crisis.”

To learn more about CPA’s Power Ready program visit cleanpoweralliance.org/powerready

