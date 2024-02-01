DOH Offers Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training on Maui

Posted on Feb 1, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH), together with The Cohen Clinic at Child & Family Services, will sponsor a two day, in-person LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshop open to Maui residents on Feb. 8, 2024 and Feb. 9, 2024. Participants will learn how to recognize when someone may be thinking about suicide, how to provide a skilled intervention, and develop a safety plan.

ASIST is designed to empower a community-based approach to suicide prevention by improving participant skills and readiness to reach in and start a conversation with a person who may have thoughts of suicide.

Suicide prevention skills training is one of the most effective prevention approaches. When people are thinking about suicide, they may express their pain in ways that invite others to reach out and help. Training empowers everyone to recognize the signs of suicide risk, help keep people safe, and provide further support and hope.

The training is free and open to individuals 18 and older. Space is limited. To register, click here or contact Melody Bell, [email protected].

LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training on Maui

When: February 8-9, 2024, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College – 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue, Ka Lama Room 102, Kahului, HI 96732

Registration: Click here to sign up or contact Melody Bell ([email protected])

