Sigyn Therapeutics Completes Reverse Stock Split

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: “SIGYD”, “SIGY”), a development-stage medical technology company, disclosed today that a 1-for-40 reverse split of its common stock was implemented on January 31, 2024. As a result of the split, the Company’s common stock will trade under the ticker symbol “SIGYD” for 20 business days and subsequently revert to trading under its historic symbol “SIGY” on February 29, 2024.

The post-split CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is 82674U205. The Company also reported 1,221,043 its common shares to be issued and outstanding at the close of trading on January 31, 2024.

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage medical technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company’s therapeutic candidates are designed to overcome clearly defined limitations in healthcare. These include the ImmunePrepTM platform, ChemoPrepTM, ChemoPureTM, and Sigyn TherapyTM.

ImmunePrepTM is a development-stage commercialization platform to enhance and extend the performance of immunotherapeutic antibodies, which account for nine of the top 15 best-selling cancer treatment drugs. ChemoPrepTMis designed to optimize the delivery of chemotherapy, the most commonly administered drug to treat cancer, while ChemoPureTM extracts off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream to reduce patient toxicity.

Sigyn TherapyTM is a novel blood purification technology being advanced to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders. To date, in vitro studies have demonstrated the ability of Sigyn TherapyTM to reduce the circulating prevalence of twelve different pathogen and inflammatory disease targets from human blood plasma. Based on these outcomes, candidate treatment indications include community-acquired pneumonia, endotoxemia, drug resistant viral and bacterial infections, and sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States. First-in-human feasibility studies of Sigyn TherapyTM plan to enroll end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients with endotoxemia and concurrent inflammation, which are highly prevalent and associated with increased mortality in the ESRD population.

To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contact:

Jim Joyce

Chairman, CEO

Phone: 619.353.0800

Email: jj@SigynTherapeutics.com