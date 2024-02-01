Statewide system outage for motor vehicle safety inspections

Main, News Posted on Feb 1, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the statewide outage of the safety inspection software as of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1.

This issue affects the Apple iPads that Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspection (PMVI) stations use to scan and upload motorists’ documents to the system’s database. This issue prevents PMVI stations from completing safety checks and printing proof of inspection decals.

The system provider, Parsons, has notified all counties of the outage and its subcontractor, ITI, is working with Apple Support to resolve the issue. However, there is no current estimate on when the system will return to function.

A statement from Parsons said, “The periodic motor vehicle inspection program is unavailable for inspections today, February 1, 2024. Please call your individual inspection stations to confirm before heading out for an inspection. As a reminder, all inspections that expire in February 2024 have until the end of February 2024 to renew. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

HDOT is monitoring this issue closely and will provide updates as they become available. For all updates, please follow HDOT on Twitter/X or Facebook, or visit the HDOT website, here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/

###