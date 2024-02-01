Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,738 in the last 365 days.

Statewide system outage for motor vehicle safety inspections

Posted on Feb 1, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the statewide outage of the safety inspection software as of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1.   

This issue affects the Apple iPads that Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspection (PMVI) stations use to scan and upload motorists’ documents to the system’s database. This issue prevents PMVI stations from completing safety checks and printing proof of inspection decals. 

The system provider, Parsons, has notified all counties of the outage and its subcontractor, ITI, is working with Apple Support to resolve the issue. However, there is no current estimate on when the system will return to function.  

A statement from Parsons said, “The periodic motor vehicle inspection program is unavailable for inspections today, February 1, 2024. Please call your individual inspection stations to confirm before heading out for an inspection. As a reminder, all inspections that expire in February 2024 have until the end of February 2024 to renew. We apologize for any inconvenience.” 

HDOT is monitoring this issue closely and will provide updates as they become available. For all updates, please follow HDOT on Twitter/X or Facebook, or visit the HDOT website, here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/  

 

 

### 

You just read:

Statewide system outage for motor vehicle safety inspections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more