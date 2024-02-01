AB1040 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-02-01

Submit Release
WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to renumber 450.07 (1m) and 943.895 (4); to renumber and amend 450.071 (1), 961.385 (1) (af) and 961.385 (1) (aj); to amend 15.01 (6), 59.54 (25) (a) (intro.), 66.0107 (1) (bm), 66.0125 (3) (a), 66.0125 (3) (c) 1. b., 66.1011 (1), 66.1201 (2m), 66.1213 (3), 66.1301 (2m), 66.1331 (2m), 66.1333 (3) (e) 2., 106.50 (1), 106.50 (1m) (h), 106.50 (1m) (nm), 106.50 (5m) (f) 1., 108.04 (5) (a) (intro.), 111.34 (1) (b), 175.60 (2) (b), 224.77 (1) (o), 234.29, 452.14 (3) (n), 961.38 (title), 961.385 (1) (ae), 961.385 (2) (intro.), 961.385 (2) (b), 961.385 (2) (cm) 3. a., 961.385 (2) (f), 961.385 (3) (b), 961.385 (5) (a) 2. and 961.385 (6) (b); to repeal and recreate 66.0418 (title); and to create 15.194 (2), 48.024, 66.0125 (1) (c), 66.0408 (4), 66.0418 (3), 77.54 (71), 94.57, 111.32 (9m), 111.32 (12c), 111.34 (3), 224.30 (6), chapter 259, 450.01 (16) (L), 450.03 (1) (eg) and (er), 450.07 (1m) (b), 450.071 (1) (b) 2., 450.10 (2m), 767.445, 943.895 (4) (b), 961.01 (3u), 961.01 (12q), 961.01 (14g), 961.01 (20hm), 961.01 (20t), 961.33, 961.38 (1p), 961.385 (1) (af) 2., 961.385 (1) (aj) 2., 961.385 (2) (am), 961.385 (2) (bc), 961.385 (2) (ct), 961.55 (8) (c) and 961.571 (1) (b) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: medical cannabis, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)

