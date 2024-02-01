Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,739 in the last 365 days.

AB950 in Asm: Senator Carpenter added as a cosponsor - 2024-02-01

WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to create 895.532 and 961.571 (1) (b) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: excepting xylazine testing materials from the definition of drug paraphernalia and civil and criminal liability exemptions for distributing and administering xylazine testing products.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/1/2024 Asm. Senator Carpenter added as a cosponsor  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab950

You just read:

AB950 in Asm: Senator Carpenter added as a cosponsor - 2024-02-01

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more