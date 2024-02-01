AB950 in Asm: Senator Carpenter added as a cosponsor - 2024-02-01
WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to create 895.532 and 961.571 (1) (b) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: excepting xylazine testing materials from the definition of drug paraphernalia and civil and criminal liability exemptions for distributing and administering xylazine testing products.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/1/2024 Asm.
|Senator Carpenter added as a cosponsor
