WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to amend 938.067 (3), 938.19 (1) (d) 7., 938.20 (7) (b) and 938.205 (1) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: determining whether to hold or release a juvenile from custody.
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
SB987 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-02-01
