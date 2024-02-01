Submit Release
SB914 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2024-02-01

WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to amend 51.61 (1) (o); and to create 48.67 (6) and 51.044 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: video monitoring or recording in psychiatric residential treatment facilities, residential care centers for children and youth, group homes, and shelter care facilities and granting rule-making authority.

Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families

Important Actions (newest first)

2/1/2024 Sen. Public hearing held  

