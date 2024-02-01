SB914 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2024-02-01
WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to amend 51.61 (1) (o); and to create 48.67 (6) and 51.044 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: video monitoring or recording in psychiatric residential treatment facilities, residential care centers for children and youth, group homes, and shelter care facilities and granting rule-making authority.
Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/1/2024 Sen.
|Public hearing held
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb914