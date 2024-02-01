WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to amend 341.14 (6r) (e) and 341.14 (6r) (fm) 7.; and to create 341.14 (6r) (b) 23., 341.14 (6r) (cm) and 341.14 (6r) (f) 70. of the statutes; Relating to: special registration plates with white lettering on a black background. (FE)
Status: A - Transportation
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1041
You just read:
AB1041 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2024-02-01
