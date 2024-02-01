Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,746 in the last 365 days.

SB904 in Sen: Representative Haywood added as a cosponsor - 2024-02-01

WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to create 301.39 and 301.40 of the statutes; Relating to: reporting of and notifications about restricted movement and solitary confinement in state correctional institutions and county jails and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/1/2024 Sen. Representative Haywood added as a cosponsor  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb904

You just read:

SB904 in Sen: Representative Haywood added as a cosponsor - 2024-02-01

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more