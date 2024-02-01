Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,747 in the last 365 days.

Renoun Skis Presents Exclusive Webinar Announcing Netcapital Campaign Launch

Renoun stands out against the competition by placing emphasis on several key factors: Product innovation, quality, targeted marketing, pricing strategies, customer support, sustainability, inventory management, research, and development.

Burlington, VT, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renoun Skis is set to host an exclusive webinar in 2 weeks, on February 15th at 1:30 PM PST. CEO Rob Golden and Founder Cyrus Schenck will discuss the recent launch of their crowdfunding campaign on Netcapital. Attendees will gain insights into the market opportunities that lie ahead.

Traditional ski brands prioritize retailers over customers with high-cost operating models and low-margin distribution channels. Renoun stands out against the competition by placing emphasis on several key factors: Product innovation, quality, targeted marketing, pricing strategies, customer support, sustainability, inventory management, research, and development.

Why invest in Renoun Skis?

  • Achieved profitability at just 1,100 skis sold per year.
  • Currently, 34% of their customers have re-purchased new skis.
  • Won two ISPO Gold Awards, the top award in the industry.
  • Sixty thousand active subscribers with 100K total emails registered.
  • Award-winning, patented, proprietary ski performance technology.

For those interested, reservations for the webinar can be made here.




Rob Golden
CEO
Renoun
Rob.Golden-at-Renoun.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Renoun Skis Presents Exclusive Webinar Announcing Netcapital Campaign Launch

Distribution channels: Environment, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more