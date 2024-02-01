Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,747 in the last 365 days.

Baker Hughes Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock payable on Feb. 23, 2024, to holders of record on Feb. 13, 2024.

In line with our stated goal to responsibly grow the dividend over time, the dividend increase reflects a 5% growth rate, or $0.01, over the previous quarter’s dividend and an 11% increase, or $0.02, compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes expects to fund its quarterly cash dividend from cash generated from operations.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Thomas Millas
+1 713-879-2862
thomas.millas@bakerhughes.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Baker Hughes Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more