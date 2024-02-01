Submit Release
Arvinas to Present at 6th Annual Guggenheim Biotechnology Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Guggenheim Biotechnology Conference on Wednesday, February 7 at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and under “Events and Presentations” of the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; and ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kathleen Murphy
+1 (760) 622-3771
Kathleen.Murphy@arvinas.com


