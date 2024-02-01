Leslie’s, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Sales of $174.0 million

Net Loss of $39.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(24.4) million

Diluted earnings per share of $(0.21); Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $(0.20)

Company reaffirms fiscal 2024 outlook

PHOENIX, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s”, “we”, “our”, “its”, or “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our first quarter results were in line with or ahead of our expectations and topline performance showed sequential improvement each month throughout the quarter, supported by more normalized weather. While we continue to work through the impact of the pricing actions we took in June 2023, we are enhancing our marketing and merchandising tactics to more effectively highlight our value proposition as we position the Company ahead of the peak pool season. Our team is energized and focused on executing the strategic initiatives that underpin our competitive advantages to drive growth, long term market share gains, and shareholder value.”

First Quarter Highlights

Sales were $174.0 million, a decrease of 10.8%, compared to $195.1 million in the prior year period. Comparable sales decreased 11.7% compared to the prior year period. Non-comparable sales from acquisitions and new stores contributed $2.6 million in the period.

Gross profit was $50.4 million, a decrease of 22.8%, compared to $65.3 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 29.0% compared to 33.5% in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $86.9 million, a decrease of 5.9%, compared to $92.3 million in the prior year period.

Operating loss was $36.5 million compared to an operating loss of $27.0 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense increased $3.7 million to $17.1 million compared to $13.4 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $39.6 million compared to a net loss of $30.3 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net loss was $36.8 million compared to adjusted net loss of $25.3 million in the prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $(0.21) compared to $(0.16) in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $(0.20) compared to $(0.14) in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(24.4) million compared to $(11.9) million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.4 million as of December 30, 2023, an increase of $5.7 million, compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Inventories totaled $334.0 million as of December 30, 2023, a decrease of $95.5 million or 22.2%, compared to $429.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Funded debt totaled $825.7 million as of December 30, 2023 compared to $886.8 million as of December 31, 2022. As of December 30, 2023 there was $38.0 million outstanding on our revolving credit facility compared to $91.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

The effective rate on our term loan during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 8.2% compared to 6.1% during the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $71.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $184.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Capital expenditures totaled $10.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

As of December 30, 2023, approximately $147.7 million remained available for future share repurchases under the Company’s existing share repurchase program.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The Company reaffirmed its outlook for the full year of fiscal 2024:

Sales $1,410 to $1,470 million Gross profit $550 to $573 million Net income $32 to $46 million Adjusted net income $46 to $60 million Adjusted EBITDA $170 to $190 million Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.25 to $0.33 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 185 million

*Note: A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures, including comparable sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings per share, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. These non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

Comparable Sales Growth

We measure comparable sales growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable base in the prior reporting period. The comparable base includes sales through our locations and through our e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. Comparable sales growth is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (including amortization of debt issuance costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment, loss (gain) on asset and contract dispositions, executive transition costs, severance, costs related to equity offerings, strategic project costs, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures. We use Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other companies using similar measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP but is used by some investors to determine a company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of a company’s operating performance in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or cash flow data, all of which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. In the future, we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings per share are additional key measures used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings per share are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude management fees, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment, loss (gain) on asset and contract dispositions, executive transition costs, severance, costs related to equity offerings, strategic project costs, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash, or discrete items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy, value proposition, legal proceedings, competitive advantages, market size, growth opportunities, industry expectations, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others:

our ability to execute on our growth strategies;

supply disruptions;

our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers;

competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers;

impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy (including rising interest rates, recession fears, and inflationary pressures), geopolitical events or conflicts, and the housing market;

disruptions in the operations of our distribution centers;

our ability to implement technology initiatives that deliver the anticipated benefits, without disrupting our operations;

our ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel;

regulatory changes and development affecting our current and future products, including evolving legal standards and regulations concerning environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters;

our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations;

commodity price inflation and deflation;

impacts on our business from epidemics, pandemics, or natural disasters;

impacts on our business from cyber incidents and other security threats or disruptions;

our ability to remediate material weaknesses or other deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting or to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; and

other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in Part 1, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023 and in our other filings with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information, changed expectations, the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, outcomes or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales $ 173,960 $ 195,104 Cost of merchandise and services sold 123,552 129,808 Gross profit 50,408 65,296 Selling, general and administrative expenses 86,878 92,281 Operating loss (36,470 ) (26,985 ) Other expense: Interest expense 17,071 13,360 Total other expense 17,071 13,360 Loss before taxes (53,541 ) (40,345 ) Income tax benefit (13,988 ) (10,086 ) Net loss $ (39,553 ) $ (30,259 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 184,383 183,513 Diluted 184,383 183,513





Other Financial Data (1)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ (24,420 ) $ (11,915 ) Adjusted net loss $ (36,763 ) $ (25,333 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 )

(1) See section titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,394 $ 55,420 $ 2,691 Accounts and other receivables, net 22,488 29,396 46,375 Inventories 334,031 311,837 429,517 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,131 23,633 29,921 Total current assets 392,044 420,286 508,504 Property and equipment, net 92,405 90,285 75,049 Operating lease right-of-use assets 238,296 251,460 233,852 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 217,909 218,855 218,119 Deferred tax assets 15,988 7,598 — Other assets 41,878 45,951 41,258 Total assets $ 998,,520 $ 1,034,435 $ 1,076,782 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 63,541 $ 58,556 $ 117,269 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 69,854 90,598 65,494 Operating lease liabilities 63,078 62,794 63,251 Income taxes payable — 5,782 480 Current portion of long-term debt 8,100 8,100 8,100 Total current liabilities 204,573 225,830 254,594 Deferred tax liabilities — — 676 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 179,413 193,222 174,954 Revolving Credit Facility 38,000 — 91,000 Long-term debt, net 771,718 773,276 778,133 Other long-term liabilities 3,464 3,469 3,060 Total liabilities 1,197,168 1,195,797 1,302,417 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 184,513,174, 184,333,670, and 183,564,172 issued and outstanding as of December 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. 184 184 184 Additional paid in capital 101,547 99,280 92,508 Retained deficit (300,379 ) (260,826 ) (318,327 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (198,648 ) (161,362 ) (225,635 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 998,520 $ 1,034,435 $ 1,076,782





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net loss $ (39,553 ) $ (30,259 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,330 8,503 Equity-based compensation 2,695 2,993 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 560 502 Provision for doubtful accounts 140 10 Deferred income taxes (8,389 ) 1,944 Loss on asset dispositions 61 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables 6,767 (1,090 ) Inventories (22,194 ) (64,770 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,498 ) (6,429 ) Other assets 3,981 (3,601 ) Accounts payable 4,985 (39,187 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (19,616 ) (41,622 ) Income taxes payable (5,782 ) (12,031 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (361 ) 622 Net cash used in operating activities (71,874 ) (184,409 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (10,739 ) (5,697 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (8,540 ) Proceeds from asset dispositions 40 488 Net cash used in investing activities (10,699 ) (13,749 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility 39,500 91,000 Payments on Revolving Credit Facility (1,500 ) — Repayment of long-term debt (2,025 ) (2,025 ) Payments of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting (428 ) (419 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 35,547 88,556 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (47,026 ) (109,602 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 55,420 112,293 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,394 $ 2,691 Supplemental Information: Cash paid for interest $ 16,489 $ 12,593 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received 183 1





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net loss $ (39,553 ) $ (30,259 ) Interest expense 17,071 13,360 Income tax benefit (13,988 ) (10,086 ) Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 8,330 8,503 Equity-based compensation expense(2) 2,728 3,044 Strategic project costs(3) 123 720 Executive transition costs and other(4) 869 2,803 Adjusted EBITDA $ (24,420 ) $ (11,915 ) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net loss $ (39,553 ) $ (30,259 ) Equity-based compensation expense(2) 2,728 3,044 Strategic project costs(3) 123 720 Executive transition costs and other(4) 869 2,803 Tax effects of these adjustments(5) (930 ) (1,641 ) Adjusted net loss $ (36,763 ) $ (25,333 ) Diluted earnings per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.16 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 184,383 183,513 Diluted 184,383 183,513



