Mercury Awarded Subcontract for the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation LTAMDS Radar System

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, today announced it signed a three-year subcontract worth as much as $96 million with Raytheon, an RTX business, to deliver high-performance signal processing sub-systems for the U.S. Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS).



Under the new production agreement, Mercury will deliver hardware to Raytheon for the next nine LTAMDS radars to support the U.S. Army and Poland, the first international LTAMDS customer.

In May 2023, Mercury completed the delivery of more than 160 hardware units for the first six LTAMDS radars, including signal data processor sub-systems, beamforming platforms, and ethernet switching hardware to fulfill its proof of manufacturing contract.

LTAMDS is the newest air and missile defense sensor that will operate on the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense network. It is a 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar that provides significantly more capacity and capability against the wide range of advanced threats, including hypersonic missiles. Mercury developed an advanced, edge-ready processing solution for LTAMDS that will give U.S. and international forces an unparalleled strategic and tactical advantage on the battlefield.

Six Raytheon-built LTAMDS radars are advancing through integration and test activities simultaneously at multiple government and Raytheon test sites. A series of recent milestones validate the radar’s performance and progression through developmental testing, including the recently completed contractor verification testing and tactical ballistic missile and cruise missile live fire tests. Formal testing continues in 2024.

“By leveraging many innovative, edge-ready technologies from the Mercury Processing Platform, Raytheon has developed a truly unrivaled air defense capability that will contribute to the safety and security of the United States and its allies around the world,” said Mercury Chairman and CEO Bill Ballhaus. “As LTAMDS production ramps up in the coming years, it will become a strong driver of organic growth for the company.”

Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

