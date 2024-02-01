Province receives Forestry Commission discussion paper

CANADA, February 1 - The Forestry Commission has presented government with a discussion paper about a plan for developing forest policy to carry Prince Edward Island into the future.

The discussion paper, Towards A New Forest Policy, contains 13 key topics related to forestry, including the future of a legislative framework, sustainability of biomass supply, and increasing readiness for extreme weather.

“The paper is the commission’s first step in a public engagement process. It kicks off a timely public dialogue on our forest and I look forward to receiving this feedback from the public, industry and the commission.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

A public survey will be available soon and community engagement meetings will take place across PEI this summer.

Further information about these meetings will follow later.

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca