TRREB to Release January Market Watch Report on February 6, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) is releasing the January 2024 market statistics on Tuesday, February 6 at 5:00 a.m. EST.

Media are also invited to attend TRREB’s highly anticipated 2024 Market Outlook and Year in Review event on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m..

Hear industry experts weigh in on TRREB’s outlook on average prices and sales for 2024, the need for housing supply with rising immigration, the impact of the housing crisis on social value, the trends for new homes and condos, and an in-depth look at the commercial market.

WHAT: TRREB’s 2024 Market Outlook and Year in Review Event

WHEN: Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, #1, Toronto, ON M3C 2A1 (map)

WHO:

  • John DiMichele, CEO, TRREB
  • Jennifer Pearce, President, TRREB
  • Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TRREB
  • Sean Simpson, Senior Vice President, Ipsos
  • MP Scott Aitchison (Parry Sound-Muskoka) and Shadow Minister for Housing
  • David Stiff, Head of Analytics, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis
  • Raymond Wong, Vice President, Altus Group Data Solutions
  • Kris Barnier, Vice President, Loyalist Public Affairs

RSVP VIA EMAIL TO: Maria Karafilidis, Manager, Public Affairs, maria.karafilidis@trreb.ca

AGENDA:
9:30 a.m. Registration Begins
10:00 a.m. Event Starts
11:35 a.m. Panel Discussion
11:55 a.m. Closing Remarks
12:00 p.m. Event Concludes & Media Q&A Begins (Front Entrance)

THIS IS A CLOSED EVENT AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with over 73,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

