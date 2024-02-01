AMERANT BANK OPENS FIRST BANKING CENTER IN THE GREATER TAMPA AREA

Located in the region’s largest commercial office district – Amerant will also open its new Tampa regional office in Q1 of 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, today opened its first banking center in Tampa, FL.

Situated in the Westshore Business District, the most central business area in the Tampa Bay area, the branch is strategically located the first floor of the Urban Centre Building at 4830 W Kennedy Blvd. Boasting a spacious 2,700 square feet, this location is optimally positioned amid over 4,000 small and large businesses, as well as highly sought-after residential areas.

Complimenting Amerant’s Loan Production Office, which opened in June of 2022, the new full-service Tampa banking center will allow Amerant to provide a comprehensive suite of customized banking services for consumers and businesses, along with private client services and commercial banking

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our footprint with our first new banking center in the greater Tampa market,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO, Amerant Bank. “This expansion not only demonstrates our continued growth, but also solidifies our presence in the area as we look to support this vibrant community.”

Amerant will also open a new regional corporate office before the end of the first quarter of 2024. Located in the same building as the banking center, the space is over 11,000 square feet and will be home to team members across business lines.

“We intend to continue to expand our presence in Tampa not only with the hiring of additional team members at our new regional headquarters, but to also look to add additional branch locations in the greater Tampa market”, said Plush.

Since expanding into the Tampa Bay market, the Amerant team has grown exponentially by bringing in team members with deep roots in the area that provide commercial banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, residential mortgage lending, private client banking, and SBA lending services.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

