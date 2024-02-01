SB 0698 of 2024
MICHIGAN, February 1 - Transportation: funds; debt service funding; modify. Amends sec. 51d of 1967 PA 281 (MCL 206.51d). TIE BAR WITH: SB 0699'24
Last Action: 2/1/2024 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS
