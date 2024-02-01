SB 0699 of 2024
MICHIGAN, February 1 - Transportation: funds; debt service funding; modify. Amends secs. 10 & 11 of 1951 PA 51 (MCL 247.660 & 247.661). TIE BAR WITH: SB 0698'24
Last Action: 2/1/2024 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS
There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,806 in the last 365 days.
MICHIGAN, February 1 - Transportation: funds; debt service funding; modify. Amends secs. 10 & 11 of 1951 PA 51 (MCL 247.660 & 247.661). TIE BAR WITH: SB 0698'24
Last Action: 2/1/2024 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS