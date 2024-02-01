HII Completes Builder’s Trials On Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29)

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced today the successful completion of builder’s sea trials for the amphibious transport dock ship Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29). The San Antonio-class ship spent time in the Gulf of Mexico testing all systems in preparation for the remaining events that will occur prior to delivery of the ship, expected to occur in the spring.



“Our shipbuilders have worked hard to get LPD 29 to sea,” Ingalls Shipbuilding Ship Program Manager Davianne Stokes said. “We are absolutely dedicated to get this important asset into the hands of our Navy and Marine Corps partners.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered 12 San Antonio-class ships and currently has three LPDs under construction, including Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29); Harrisburg (LPD 30), the first Flight II LPD; and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). LPD Flight II is the next generation amphibious ship to replace Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) classes of dock landing ships.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-builders-trials-richard-m-mccool-jr-lpd-29/.

In March 2023, Ingalls received a $1.3 billion modification to a previously awarded contract from the U.S. Navy for the procurement of the detail design and construction of LPD 32, named Philadelphia, the 16th ship in the San Antonio class and the third LPD Flight II.

Amphibious transport dock ships are a major part of the Navy’s 21st century expeditionary force, deployed with a U.S. Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Force for amphibious and expeditionary crisis response operations that range from deterrence and joint-force enablement to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

