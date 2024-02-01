Lewis Hamilton Joins Scuderia Ferrari in 2025

Maranello (Italy), February 1, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, on a multi—year contract.
For further information: Media Relations tel.: +39 0536 949337 Email: media@ferrari.com
