Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Class Members of the Bloom Energy Corporation Class Action Securities Settlement that the Final Fairness Hearing in Roberts v. Bloom Energy Corp. et. al., Case No. 4:19-cv-02935-HSG has been rescheduled to May 2, 2024 at…

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky informs any Class Members that wish to appear at the final fairness hearing in Roberts v. Bloom Energy Corp. et. al., Case No. 4:19-cv-02935-HSG that the final fairness hearing previously set for April 18, 2024, has been continued two weeks to May 2, 2024.



For more details on the settlement, including the date, time, and location of the final fairness hearing, or to obtain a copy of the claim form, please visit www.bloomenergysettlement.com or contact us at: