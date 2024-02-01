Việt Nam, Singapore step up population database connection

VIETNAM, February 1 -

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) led by Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Duy Ngoc began a working visit to Singapore on February 1.

During the trip, the delegation worked with the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) and the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

Ngoc also paid a courtesy call to Singaporean Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, during which both sides underscored the robust and comprehensive development of the bilateral strategic partnership over the past years. Building upon this foundation, the two countries will continue to deepen their cooperation this year, thereby laying the groundwork to elevate the bilateral relations in the time ahead.

Teo, for his part, expressed his delight at the growing collaboration between Singaporean law enforcement agencies and the MoPS over the past years.

He also took note of cooperation proposals from the Vietnamese side and expressed his hope for continued collaboration in key areas such as security, digital economy, and human resources training.

In the morning of the same day, the Vietnamese delegation attended the annual dialogue between the MoPS and Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), SNDGO and GovTech led by Deputy Secretary Sim Fengji.

The discussion focused on advancing the negotiations on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the MoPS and MCI. Notably, they deliberated the connecting of population databases through the integration of Vietnam's VNeID app and Singapore's SingPass. They also agreed on the legal aspects of data sharing between the two countries for cooperation in fields such as health care, education, tourism, crime prevention and control, and sharing of training experiences to support the establishment of a national big data centre, particularly in legal, technological and human resources aspects.

Following the dialogue, the Vietnamese delegation attended an exhibition on programming technology solutions for better public services for people - an annual event showcasing public service applications to the public. — VNS