Carahsoft's Partner Pavilion Showcases AI & ML, DevSecOps and Cybersecurity Innovations at WEST 2024 in San Diego, CA on Feb. 13-15

RESTON, Va., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 150 of its technology providers, resellers and integrators at WEST 2024, the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, the event will take place on February 13-15, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, offering professionals from Government, industry and the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard a chance to participate in engaging discussions and valuable networking as well as provide access to the latest technologies that will redefine the military mission landscape.



This year’s theme focuses on “Are Acquisition and Readiness on Pace to Meet Global Security Demands?” The topic will be broken out into three tracks addressing the engagement theaters of marine, general and information warfare to allow military, Government and industry experts to dive deeper into the current and future naval platforms and technologies that will accelerate military and Government operations.

Keynote speakers include top leaders from all Sea Services:

The Hon. Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, Department of Defense

The Hon. William A. LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment

Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Navy

Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant, U.S. Marine Corps

Adm. Linda L. Fagan, Commandant, U.S. Coast Guard

Tuesday-Thursday, February 13-15, 2024

San Diego Convention Center

111 West Harbor Drive

San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Carahsoft and more than 150 partners will showcase a full range of AI, ML, cybersecurity, data analytics, DevSecOps, cloud computing, Zero Trust, FedRAMP and Open Source solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #2631 in the Carahsoft Pavilion and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Exhibiting at WEST in the Exhibiting at WEST Outside Carahsoft Pavilion the Carahsoft Pavilion





AI & Machine Learning

Cybersecurity • Adobe (#2938) • Acalvio (DEMO #2631) • Alteryx (#2934) • Acalvio (DEMO #2631) • Amazon Web Services (#1031) • Akamai Technologies (#2924) • Appian (#2315) • Appgate (#2739) • Babel Street (#1037) • Aqua Security (#2747) • Broadcom (#2642) • Armis (#3035) • Cloudera (#2643) • Axonius (#2738) • Cohesity (#2834 + #2915) • Babel Street (#1037) • Collibra (#2741) • Bastille (#3031) • CORAS (DEMO #2631) • BeyondTrust (#3030) • Databricks (DEMO #2631 + #2834) • BlackBerry (#2838) • Decision Lens (#1554) • BlueVoyant (#2832) • Denodo (#2932) • Broadcom (#2642) • Dynatrace (#2412) • BYOS (#2749) • Exiger (DEMO #2631) • Cellebrite (#2603) • Forcepoint (#2235) • Censys (#2839) • GitLab (#1136) • Cigent (DEMO #2631) • Google Cloud (#1841) • CloudBees (#1550) • Groq (#2834) • Cofense (#1241) • HCLSoftware for Federal (#2343) • Cohesity (#2834 + #2915) • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#2113) • Commvault (#1436) • Juniper Networks Federal (#1636) • CounterCraft (DEMO #2631) • Kofax (#2834) • Cribl (#2833) • Moveworks (#2834) • Databricks (DEMO #2631 + #2834) • Neo4j (#1217) • Delinea (#2933) • Nutanix (#1842) • DTEX (DEMO #2631) • Oracle (#2815) • Dynatrace (#2412) • Palantir (#2834) • Entrust (#2740) • Percipient.ai (#2848) • Exiger (DEMO #2631) • Primer (#2834 + #2848) • F5 Networks (#2639) • PVM IT (#2834) • Fidelis Security (#3032) • Red Hat (#2411) • Forcepoint (#2235) • RegScale (#2939) • Forescout (#2843) • Rescale (#2834) • Fortinet Federal (#1222) • Riverbed Technology (#1336) • Forward Networks (#937) • Salesforce (#923) • Gigamon (#2935) • SAS Institute (#2641) • GitLab (#1136) • Seerist (DEMO #2631) • HashiCorp (#2742) • SentinelOne (#3039) • HCLSoftware for Federal (#2343) • ServiceNow (#2310) • Hitachi Vantara Federal (#2638) • Snowflake (#939) • Illumio (#2743) • Splunk (#2535) • Infoblox (#2543) Synopsys (#2922) • Ivanti (#1039) • Systecon (#1317) • Juniper Networks Federal (#1636) • Trellix (#2634) • Kofax (#2834) • Tricentis (#2604) • Lookout (#3034) • UiPath (#2042) • Lyme Computer Systems (#2831) • Vcinity (#2834) • MFGS (#1611) • Vectra (#3040) • Netskope (#2043) • Veritas (#2931) • NextgenID (#2832) • Windward (#1652) • NinjaOne (DEMO #2631) • Zebra (DEMO #2631) • NoName (#2930) • Okta (#2539) Mobility & Telework • Oracle (#2815) • Appgate (#2739) • Palo Alto Networks (#931) • BlackBerry (#2838) • Ping Identity (#2943) • Broadcom (#2642) • Primer (#2834) • Cellebrite (#2603) • Project Hosts (#3051) • Delinea (#2933) • Proofpoint (#2541) • Google Cloud (#1841) • Proven Optics (DEMO #2631) • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#2113) • PVM IT (#2834) • Ivanti (#1039) • Qualys (#2832 + #2339) • Kofax (#2834) • Quokka (#2830) • Lookout (#3034) • Recorded Future (#1220) • Lyme Computer Systems (#2831) • RegScale (#2939) • Nokia Federal Solutions (#1431) • ReversingLabs (#3138) • Nutanix (#1842) • Riverbed Technology (#1336) • Proven Optics (DEMO #2631) • Rubrik (#1638) • Quokka (#2830) • RunZero (#2832) • Red Hat (#2411) • SailPoint (DEMO #2631 + #2947) • RunZero (#2832) • SAS Institute (#2641) • Samsung (#1115) • Saviynt (DEMO #2631) • Zebra (DEMO #2631) • Second Front Systems (DEMO #2631) • Zoom (#2842) • Security Scorecard (DEMO #2631) • SentinelOne (#3039) IoT • ServiceNow (#2310) • Amazon Web Services (#1031) • Snowflake (#939) • Apposite Technologies (#2254) • SolarWinds (#1534) • Armis (#3035) • Sonatype (#941) • BeyondTrust (#3030) • Splunk (#2535) • BYOS (#2749) • Synopsys (#2922) • Confluent (#2920) • Tanium (#2835) • Hitachi Vantara Federal (#2638) • Tenable Public Sector (#2806) • Nokia Federal Solutions (#1431) • Thales TCT (#2636) • Palo Alto Networks (#931) • Tidelift (#2830) • RunZero (#2832) • Trellix (#2634) • SAS Institute (#2641) • Trend Micro (#2840) • Vectra (#3040) • UberEther (DEMO #2631) • Zentera (#3038) • Vectra (#3040) • Veeam (#1606) HR & Training Tech • Veritas (#2931) • Adobe (#2938) • Yubico (DEMO #2631) • Applied Insight (DEMO #2631) • Zentera (#3038) • BetterUp (DEMO #2631) • Zscaler (#1043) • Cofense (#1241) • Docusign (#2941) Law Enforcement Tech • Moveworks (#2834) • Cellebrite (#2603) • Oracle (#2815) • PVM IT (#2834) • Trellix (#2634) Zero Trust • Windward (#1652) • Appgate (#2739) • Axonius (#2738) MultiCloud • BeyondTrust (#3030) • Adobe (#2938) • Cigent (DEMO #2631) • Akamai Technologies (#2924) • Commvault (#1436) • Amazon Web Services (#1031) • Databricks (DEMO #2631 + #2834) • Appian (#2315) • Delinea (#2933) • Applied Insight (DEMO #2631) • F5 Networks (#2639) • Apptio (DEMO #2631) • Forcepoint (#2235) • Aqua Security (#2747) • Forescout (#2843) • Axway (#2842) • Fortinet Federal (#1222) • CloudBees (#1550) • Forward Networks (#937) • Cloudera (#2643) • Gigamon (#2935) • Commvault (#1436) • HashiCorp (#2742) • Confluent (#2920) • Illumio (#2743) • Denodo (#2932) • Infoblox (#2543) • F5 Networks (#2639) • Ivanti (#1039) • Gigamon (#2935) • Juniper Networks Federal (#1636) • GitLab (#1136) • Kofax (#2834) • Google Cloud (#1841) • Lookout (#3034) • HashiCorp (#2742) • NetApp (#1700) • Hitachi Vantara Federal (#2638) • Netskope (#2043) • Kofax (#2834) • NoName (#2930) • Lookout (#3034) • Palo Alto Networks (#931) • NetApp (#1700) • Ping Identity (#2943) • Nutanix (#1842) • Proofpoint (#2541) • Proofpoint (#2541) • Riverbed Technology (#1336) • Proven Optics (DEMO #2631) • Rubrik (#1638) • Salesforce (#923) • SailPoint (DEMO #2631 + #2947) • Saviynt (DEMO #2631) • Saviynt (DEMO #2631) • ServiceNow (#2310) • SolarWinds (#1534) • Tenable Public Sector (#2806) • Splunk (#2535) • Veeam (#1606) • Tenable Public Sector (#2806) • Veritas (#2931) • Thales TCT (#2636) • Zentera (#3038) • Trellix (#2634) • Trend Micro (#2840) Cloud Computing

• Yubico (DEMO #2631) • Akamai Technologies (#2924) • Zentera (#3038) • Alteryx (#2934) • Zscaler (#1043) • Amazon Web Services (#1031) • Anjuna (DEMO #2631) DevSecOps • Apposite Technologies (#2254) • Amazon Web Services (#1031) • BeyondTrust (#3030) • Aqua Security (#2747) • Broadcom (#2642) • Atlassian (#3043/3041) • Censys (#2839) • BeyondTrust (#3030) • Cloudera (#2643) • CloudBees (#1550) • Cohesity (#2834 + #2915) • Cribl (#2833) • Collibra (#2741) • Delinea (#2933) • Confluent (#2920) • Dynatrace (#2412) • Cribl (#2833) • F5 Networks (#2639) • Delinea (#2933) • GitLab (#1136) • Denodo (#2932) • HashiCorp (#2742) • Dynatrace (#2412) • Jama Software (#2830) • Entrust (#2740) • Kofax (#2834) • Fidelis Security (#3032) • Liquibase (#2830) • HCLSoftware for Federal (#2343) • MFGS (#1611) • Juniper Networks Federal (#1636) • New Relic (#2830) • Kofax (#2834) • NoName (#2930) • Lookout (#3034) • Nutanix (#1842) • Lyme Computer Systems (#2831) • Oracle (#2815) • Neo4j (#1217) • Red Hat (#2411) • NetApp (#1700) • RegScale (#2939) • Netskope (#2043) • ReversingLabs (#3138) • New Relic (#2830) • Second Front Systems (DEMO #2631) • Nutanix (#1842) • ServiceNow (#2310) • Nuvolo (DEMO #2631) • Sigma Defense (#2830) • Okta (#2539) • Sonatype (#941) • Oracle (#2815) • Synopsys (#2922) • Palo Alto Networks (#931) • Tenable Public Sector (#2806) • Proven Optics (DEMO #2631) • Tidelift (#2830) • PVM IT (#2834) • Trellix (#2634) • Qualys (#2832 + #2339) • Trend Micro (#2840) • Red Hat (#2411) • Tricentis (#2604) • Rescale (#2834) • Veeam (#1606) • Rubrik (#1638) • RunZero (#2832) FedRAMP • Salesforce (#923) • Apptio (DEMO #2631) • Saviynt (DEMO #2631) • BetterUp (DEMO #2631) • ServiceNow (#2310) • Cofense (#1241) • Sigma Defense (#2830) • Cohesity (#2834 + #2915) • Splunk (#2535) • CORAS (DEMO #2631) • Synopsys (#2922) • Databricks (DEMO #2631 + #2834) • Thales TCT (#2636) • Docusign (#2941) • Trellix (#2634) • Dynatrace (#2412) • Tricentis (#2604) • Netskope (#2043) • UiPath (#2042) • Oracle (#2815) • Vectra (#3040) • Palantir (#2834) • Veeam (#1606) • Ping Identity (#2943) • Veritas (#2931) • Project Hosts (#3051) • Zoom (#2842) • Proofpoint (#2541) • Qualys (#2832 + #2339) Open Source • RegScale (#2939) • CloudBees (#1550) • Rescale (#2834) • Cloudera (#2643) • Saviynt (DEMO #2631) • Confluent (#2920) • ServiceNow (#2310) • GitLab (#1136) • UberEther (DEMO #2631) • HashiCorp (#2742) • Zoom (#2842) • Kofax (#2834) • Zscaler (#1043) • Liquibase (#2830) • Neo4j (#1217) Citizen Engagement and Experience • Red Hat (#2411) • Adobe (#2938) • Sonatype (#941) • Akamai Technologies (#2924) • Synopsys (#2922) • Atlassian (#3043/3041) • Tidelift (#2830) • Decision Lens (#1554) • Docusign (#2941) Healthcare Technology • Kofax (#2834) • Armis (#3035) • New Relic (#2830) • Barco (DEMO #2631) • Okta (#2539) • Databricks (DEMO #2631 + #2834) • Proven Optics (DEMO #2631) • Google Cloud (#1841) • Qualtrics (#2841) • Ivanti (#1039) • Riverbed Technology (#1336) • Nutanix (#1842) • ServiceNow (#2310) • Nuvolo (DEMO #2631) • WalkMe (#2940) • Okta (#2539) • Zebra (DEMO #2631) • Proofpoint (#2541) • Zoom (#2842) • Red Hat (#2411) • SentinelOne (#3039) Education Technology • Snowflake (#939) • Adobe (#2938) • SolarWinds (#1534) • Alteryx (#2934) • Sonatype (#941) • Armis (#3035) • Synopsys (#2922) • Barco (DEMO #2631) • Thales TCT (#2636) • Databricks (DEMO #2631 + #2834) • Tricentis (#2604) • Dynatrace (#2412) • UiPath (#2042) • Google Cloud (#1841) • Vectra (#3040) • Nuvolo (DEMO #2631) • Veeam (#1606) • Proofpoint (#2541) • Veritas (#2931) • Qualtrics (#2841) • Tanium (#2835) • Vectra (#3040) • Zentera (#3038) • Zoom (#2842)

To view the Carahsoft Partner Pavilion and full WEST floorplan, click here.



Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be at Carahsoft’s booth #2630/2531, conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. These interviews will be featured on the Fed Gov Today TV Show, airing on WJLA 24/7, and prominently displayed in a post-event recap article available on the Fed Gov Today website following the conference.

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 14th at the San Diego Wine & Culinary Center in San Diego, CA.

San Diego Wine & Culinary Center

200 W Harbor Dr.

San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Additionally, Carahsoft has designated meeting rooms at BR20-212 in the exhibit hall, providing partners with spaces for meetings during the event. Schedule an appointment with the Carahsoft team by emailing west@carahsoft.com.

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the exposition and participate in this opportunity for accelerated innovation and discovery, visit Carahsoft’s WEST 2024 event page or contact Lindsay Renee at (571) 662-3336 or west@carahsoft.com.

