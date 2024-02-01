Submit Release
Artificial Intelligence and the Power of Creative Thinking

Canadian Rocker, David Usher, presents at INVENTURE$ 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if you could spark creative thinking by unlocking the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Canadian artist, author, and best known as the front man for the band Moist, David Usher, believes you can.

Usher is coming to INVENTURE$ 2024 (Inventures). He will deliver a keynote presentation titled: Igniting Innovation: Creative Thinking in the Age of AI, from the main stage, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

David Usher brings a unique perspective. He heads a company called Reimagine AI. Usher maintains that creativity and innovation are essential for navigating the challenges of a world in continuous and disruptive change. Join David as he will inspire Inventures attendees to ignite their creative processes and demonstrate how they can be part of the AI revolution.

“We are incredibly excited to bring David Usher to Inventures,” says Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. “As a performer, artist, and author, David will offer his analysis on artificial intelligence and the power of creative thinking. Come and be ignited by David’s keynote address and be part of Inventures this year. Join us in Calgary, May 29 – 31, 2024.”

David Usher is an artist, best-selling author, keynote speaker, and the founder of Reimagine AI, an artificial intelligence creative studio. As a musician, he has sold more than 1.4 million albums, toured all over the world, and has had #1 singles singing in English, French, and Thai. He is also the co-creator, with Dr. Damon Matthews, of the Climate Clock, tracking global warming in real-time.

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.   Tickets are available for $749 at Inventurescanada.com.

