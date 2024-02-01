Submit Release
InventHelp Inventors Develop New Firewood Piling Device (CTK-8150)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “We wanted to create a better way to hold, move and stack firewood,” said one of two inventors, from Tupper Lake, N.Y., “so we invented THE GRABBER. Our design would make piling wood easier and it only requires the use of one hand and not both.”

The patent-pending invention provides a handheld device that would be used to make piling firewood easier. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and make numerous trips carrying armloads of wood. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners and others that use wood to heat their home.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CTK-8150, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.


