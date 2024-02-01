Bill to fast track veteran access to health care benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senator Angus King has introduced a bill to give combat veterans the option to enroll in health insurance programs before officially transitioning out of active duty.

Currently servicemembers must wait until they have left the service and received their official separation paperwork before they can apply for for Veterans Health Administration health care and other services.

It's process that can take months.

Studies have shown the first year of servicemember's transition to civilian life is the most difficult and a time when they are most likely to commit suicide.

Every year more than 200,000 servicemembers make the transition.

In a statements Senator Angus King said " Our combat veterans continually put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and they deserve our utmost support and care."