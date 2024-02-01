Submit Release
Orca Announces Quarterly Dividend

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 (Cdn) per Class A Common Voting Share ("Class A Shares") of the Company and $0.10 (Cdn) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B Shares") of the Company. The dividend will be payable on April 12, 2024 to holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares of record on March 29, 2024.

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

For further information please contact:

Jay Lyons
Chief Executive Officer
ir@orcaenergygroup.com
+44-20 7770 6424

Lisa Mitchell
Chief Financial Officer
ir@orcaenergygroup.com
+44-20 7770 6424

For media enquiries:
Celicourt (PR)
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
Orca@celicourt.uk 
+44-20 7770 6424

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


