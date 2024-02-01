Burberry turns Harrods Knight Blue





LONDON, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating Burberry’s heritage of exploration and the outdoors, the modern British luxury brand transforms renowned department store Harrods with a month-long knight blue takeover.

From outfitting famed explorers to creating equipment for adventurers, nature and the great outdoors have always been a part of Burberry’s DNA – and the takeover showcases this storied heritage.

SEEN FROM THE STREET

Step onto Brompton Road to witness Burberry’s spirit of exploration come to life. Harrods’ recognisable green awnings are reimagined as peeled-back tent canopies in a seasonal Burberry Check, whilst windows are decorated with camping components such as guy ropes, draped waterproof fabrics and carabiners.

KNIGHT BLUE NIGHTS

At night, Harrods’ exterior will be illuminated in knight blue, a new signature colour of the house introduced by Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee.

BURBERRY PICNIC

Warm up during February with a menu of British pastries and hot drinks, available from the Burberry food truck at Door 5 – alongside a dedicated picnic space featuring knight blue benches.

EXPLORE INSIDE

Inside Harrods, visitors can explore the Burberry Camping Corner, which offers classic British hiking accessories, including a bespoke knight bottle opener and a hot water bottle. The camping corner will also offer a limited-edition orienteering map of Knightsbridge in collaboration with Open City charity, and the opportunity to pick up a piece of Romney’s Kendal Mint Cake, a popular confection among explorers and mountaineers.

Beyond the pop-up spaces, visitors can fully immerse themselves in Burberry’s rich history by exploring a dedicated rainwear space. Showcasing a collection of iconic Burberry trench coats, this area is designed to offer a deeper understanding of the brand’s esteemed legacy and heritage.

AN EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

Visitors will discover a capsule collection of more than 40 Burberry pieces, exclusive to Harrods for the month of February in two new pop-up spaces at Door 6 and Door 9, as well as on the Harrods website. The range spans across womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories, including a new Knight bag crafted from nappa leather, new iterations of the Chess and Rocking Horse bags, the Box sneaker in a new colourway and exclusive eyewear styles.

175 YEARS OF BRITISH EXCELLENCE

The partnership between Burberry and the iconic British department store marks the inaugural moment in the celebration of Harrods’ 175th anniversary. The landmark year celebrates the 175 years since Harrods opened at its famous Knightsbridge address.

To celebrate the anniversary, Burberry has customised a run of signature Harrods bears, each wearing a miniature hand-embroidered scarf. There will be 175 bears available exclusively for purchase at Harrods. In addition, Burberry has curated a custom Harrods hamper, which features a unique camping-inspired offer complete with a limited-edition Burberry picnic blanket in knight blue.

HARRODS’ GREEN MEN REIMAGINED IN KNIGHT BLUE CHECK

The Harrods’ green men are famed worldwide, and for the takeover, Burberry will spin their traditional green outfits into a knight blue check – a new pattern introduced by Daniel Lee in his Spring 2024 collection. This marks the first time the Harrods’ green men uniforms have been redesigned by a fashion house.

DIGITAL WILDERNESS

The takeover can be experienced virtually in the popular immersive platform Roblox, where the Harrods’ facade has been recreated on the platform for the first time. This will be Burberry’s second time launching an experience on Roblox, enabling players to explore the immersive virtual environment and unlock exclusive Burberry items. Additionally, a virtual lens in partnership with Snapchat, and an in-store digital experience will give visitors new and exciting ways to interact with the world of Burberry.

“Burberry’s takeover of the world’s most recognisable department store, Harrods, brings together two icons of British luxury in a celebration of exploration and the outdoors. Daniel has a created a uniquely Burberry experience exclusively at Harrods that embraces our very British spirit of fun and adventure. We are excited to invite customers to immerse themselves in this world of modern British luxury.”

Jonathan Akeroyd, Chief Executive Officer, Burberry

“We are excited to be collaborating with one of the world’s most celebrated luxury department stores. Bringing together two iconic British brands by designing a capsule collection with product exclusive to Harrods and creating an experience in store. The partnership is inspired by our heritage of exploration.”

Daniel Lee, Chief Creative Officer, Burberry

The Burberry Harrods takeover will run from 1 to 29 February 2024.

Media contact: ettore.larsen@burberry.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20b8f068-d0d3-4cd2-8831-9ef2660fc56d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de04bc94-59c7-4dbd-be90-7494f78a91a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb2a8194-86b5-4443-8f2d-556c3daabb91

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ceca42e-6f3e-4ad5-8a1a-af30f588ea42