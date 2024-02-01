New Astons Report Shows Major Shifts in Dual Citizenship and Golden Visa Programs Over the Last Year

Astons, a leader in global investment migration, has released a report detailing the changes in the world of Golden Visas and dual citizenship in 2023.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astons, a noted leader in global investment migration, has released a comprehensive report detailing the significant changes in the world of Golden Visas and dual citizenship in 2023.

The report offers insights into the dynamic shifts and trends that are shaping the future of investment migration, particularly focusing on EU Golden Visas and Caribbean citizenship-by-investment programs. 2023 witnessed substantial changes, including increased investment minimums and evolving geopolitical influences reshaping the citizenship and residency-by-investment landscape.

"Last year was pivotal for entrepreneurs and investors looking to capitalize on the ROI of global access, with notable shifts across several programs," says Denis Kravchenko, Director of Business Development and head of the Astons Cyprus Office. "From updates to the Greece Golden Visa - the #1 program in the world in 2023 - to the Caribbean's adaptation to new regulatory standards, these changes signal a new era in investment migration and emphasize the unpredictability of our world that results in those who fail to act timely being left behind, making it more critical than ever for investors to stay informed and agile."

Highlights from the report include the Greek government increasing investment requirements for certain parts of the country and the significant changes in the Caribbean Five — Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, and St. Lucia. These countries met with officials from the US Treasury, agreeing to adhere to six principles designed to make approval for their citizenship-by-investment programs more select, and the full impact of these influences won't take effect Caribbean-wide until late 2024.

The report also sheds light on Turkey’s minimum investment potentially increasing and Vanuatu’s introduction of a new citizenship-by-investment program. Additionally, it covers Hungary's proposal for a new Golden Visa and the Netherlands closing its residency-by-investment program. Malaysia's relaxed MM2H requirements and Portugal's removal of the real estate option from its Golden Visa program are also notable developments.

"Astons is at the forefront, adapting to these changes and ensuring our clients have access to the most strategic investment opportunities," adds Kravchenko. "With our Astons Portugal Golden Visa Equity Fund and other tailored solutions, we’re equipped to navigate 2024’s evolving landscape, empowering our clients with the best investment-for-access options."

Read the full report here.

About Astons

Astons is a premier investment migration and relocation consultancy, offering bespoke residency and citizenship by investment pathways in distinguished locations such as the European Union, the Caribbean, and the UAE. The firm extends its specialized, end-to-end migration services to an exclusive clientele that includes HNW entrepreneurs, investors, families, and notable institutions, such as prestigious law firms, family offices, and global financial institutions.

Learn more at https://www.astons.com.