Antonio García Becomes CEO of Netlogistik

Leadership Shift to Drive Growth and Enhance Customer Service

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netlogistik, the leader in powerful services that guide companies toward the digital transformation of the supply chain, announces that Antonio (Toño) García becomes the CEO of the company, replacing Francisco (Paco) Giral. Francisco will continue with the company as the President of the Board of Directors, along with supporting other substantive areas with Netlogistik.

“As we welcome the new year, Netlogistik announces a shift in its leadership structure to drive growth, enhance customer service, and foster the development of its dedicated team,” says Antonio Garcia, CEO, Netlogistik. “I have a wealth of experience and talent to lead the company to new heights, foster innovation, and achieve remarkable milestones.”

Paco will remain as President of the Board of Directors, accompanying Toño and the great team at Netlogistik in this new chapter of the company. Netlogistik has been growing and providing efficient and competitive solutions in the logistics space in Mexico, Columbia, the US, and Spain for over 23 years.

Previously, Antonio was the Chief Operating Officer and Board Member of Netlogistik. He held positions in management prior to Netlogistik at AgileThought and P&G. He graduated from the Universidad Iberoamericana, Cuidad de México with a BS in Chemical Engineering and received an MBA from the University of Maryland.

About NetLogistik®

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of the Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions, as well as other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 300 certified solution and technical experts with mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

