Expanding École Pierre-Chiasson

CANADA, February 1 - The groundwork has started on a $720,000 expansion at École Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish.

Over the past decade the student population has increased significantly, from 66 students in 2014-15 to 115 students in 2023-24. In response, the provincial government approved a much-needed expansion. This includes adding two new permanent classrooms, each spanning 750 square feet, and a connecting corridor to the elementary wing of the school.

“To ensure our students have the best possible learning experience, we need to invest in educational infrastructure. As École Pierre-Chiasson continues to grow, these additional classrooms will not only alleviate current challenges, but also provide a more comfortable and effective learning environment for students and staff.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

“We are very pleased to see this project moving forward to enhance learning opportunities for our students. We are grateful to the department and our partners for collaborating to make this dream become a reality. We are eager to welcome students to our expanded facility beginning in September of this year,” offered Ghislain Bernard, Superintendent at the Commission scolaire de langue française (CSLF).

“As enrolment in French-language schools across the province continues to grow, the expansion of École Pierre-Chiasson was a necessary investment. We are delighted that Acadian and Francophone students in Western PEI will have access to a great learning environment,” said Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs, Gilles Arsenault.

The foundation for the addition was poured in December 2023 and the project is on schedule to be completed by September 2024 in time for the new school year.

The construction tender for the expansion was awarded to Perry’s Construction Ltd..

