Snowmobile Crash in Chatham

February 1, 2024

Chatham, NH – On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, shortly after 3:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that Matthew Dillon, 54, of Fryeburg, ME, was injured while riding his snowmobile on Corridor 19 in Chatham. Dillon was riding last in a group of three machines and while attempting to negotiate an icy downhill section of trail his machine rolled over. As a result, he suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Realizing that Dillon was no longer with them, his friends turned around and located him. They were able to phone 911 for help.

Members of Saco Valley Fire and Rescue, Fryeburg Fire and Rescue, and the Fryeburg Fire Department responded. Due to the remoteness of the area, Life Flight also responded and was able to land within a mile of the crash site. Dillon was evacuated to the landing zone and flown to the Maine Medical Center for treatment shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Riders are reminded that even though it is the middle of winter, conditions are more similar to early season riding as a result of the variable weather we have had so far this year. In many areas, ice, rocks, and water bars are not well covered with snow and can create difficult operating conditions.

No charges are pending and the crash investigation is ongoing.