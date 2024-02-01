Myriad Genetics Completes Acquisition of Precise Tumor, Precise Liquid and Laboratory from Intermountain Precision Genomics

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced it has completed the acquisition from Intermountain Health of select assets from its Intermountain Precision Genomics (IPG) laboratory business, including the Precise™ Tumor Test, the Precise Liquid Test, and IPG’s CLIA-certified laboratory in St. George, Utah.



Myriad’s Precise Tumor Test, which was also offered by IPG as TheraMap®: Solid Tumor, analyzes a patient’s tumor DNA to discover and target important variants within tumors. Myriad will operate TheraMap: Solid Tumor solely as Precise Tumor moving forward. The 500+ gene panel looks at both DNA and RNA to match patients with advanced solid tumors to the right therapy as well as identifying eligibility for clinical trials.

Precise Liquid, which is expected to launch later this year, will provide convenient comprehensive genomic profiling results from a blood draw. IPG has completed all validation studies to support the local coverage determination (LCD) for Precise Liquid and submitted clinical evidence of test performance in December 2023 for Medicare reimbursement.

The acquisition enables Myriad to more effectively scale and grow its tumor profiling offerings to complement its oncology portfolio of hereditary cancer and companion diagnostic testing options.

