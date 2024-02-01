Del Taco Partners With Stone Brewing to Elevate Beer Battered Crispy Fish Tacos

Two Iconic Southern California Brands Team Up to Deliver NEW Beer Battered Crispy Fish Tacos made with Stone® Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager for a Unique Flavor Combination

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco , the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, today unveils an unprecedented collaboration with Stone Brewing to deliver the NEW Beer Battered Crispy Fish Tacos made with Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. Del Taco joined forces with Stone Brewing, known for its innovative and high-quality beers that have helped fuel the craft beer revolution. Del Taco and Stone Brewing introduce the ultimate beer battered crispy fish taco made with Stone’s top selling Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, a Baja-inspired Mexican-style lager.



For a limited time, guests can order two Beer Battered Crispy Fish Tacos made with Stone Buenaveza for $5** featuring a wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet in a crispy beer batter made with Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce and pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, and served with a fresh-cut lime.

This exciting fusion of flavors and textures exemplifies both the Del Taco® Better Mex® brand promise to provide premium, high-quality menu items to its guests, as well as Stone Brewing’s expertise in making renowned craft beer. Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager brings the perfect balance of salt and lime, with a crisp and refreshing batter taste that lends itself to the delicate flavors of the fish.

“When it comes to making delicious, premium beer battered crispy fish tacos, working with a trailblazing brewery is a must. Del Taco is the first Mexican QSR brand to partner with Stone Brewing to uplevel our popular fish tacos to please new and old fans alike,” said Sarah McAloon, Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Del Taco. “As we are in our 60th year in business, Del Taco is committed to continuing our legacy of serving fresh flavors and high-quality ingredients, and the NEW Beer Battered Crispy Fish Tacos made with Stone® Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, next in line from our culinary pipeline, do just that.”

Today also marks the return of the Original Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos and Burrito, and the introduction of NEW Double Strawberry Poppers beverages, available in three options that pack a punch of flavor with juicy popping boba pearls. These returning and new items are offered as:

Original Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos (2 for $6)**: Crispy Jumbo Shrimp with a savory secret sauce, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.





Crispy Jumbo Shrimp with a savory secret sauce, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge. Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burrito**: Crispy jumbo shrimp, cilantro lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.





Crispy jumbo shrimp, cilantro lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. NEW Double Strawberry Lemonade Poppers: Strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real strawberries and refreshing Minute Maid ® Zero Sugar Lemonade over ice.





Strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real strawberries and refreshing Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade over ice. NEW Double Strawberry Sprite ® Poppers: Strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real strawberries and refreshing Sprite ® over ice.





Strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real strawberries and refreshing Sprite over ice. NEW Double Strawberry Mini Shake Poppers: Strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real strawberries layered in a mini vanilla shake.

Keeping up the momentum for Del Taco’s 60th Anniversary celebrations, Del Taco is dialing up the festivities with the NEW Birthday Cake Shake. An indulgent treat for customers to celebrate the milestone, Del Taco took its classic creamy vanilla shake, enhanced it with the delightful flavor of birthday cake, and loaded it with sprinkles!

To learn more about your favorite Del Taco items or find the closest Del Taco location near you, visit deltaco.com .

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.



About Stone Brewing

Founded in 1996, Stone Brewing pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company's long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the "All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth" by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com. For more information on Stone Brewing visit stonebrewing.com, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78f1cc45-bd24-45aa-a979-134c1bb6b695

Media Contact Aureal Cordero Allison deltaco@allisonworldwide.com (310) 496-4464