HeartSciences Appoints New Scientific Advisory Board Member

Southlake, TX, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Glicksberg, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Glicksberg, an elite data scientist and an instrumental leader in the establishment of the AI-ECG program at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York (Mount Sinai) to HeartSciences’ Scientific Advisory Board,” said Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences. “In 2024, following the recent closing of our agreements with Mount Sinai covering an industry leading portfolio of AI-based ECG/EKG algorithms, technologies and patent rights for the screening and diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, we are focused on achieving significant milestones that include bringing forward a hardware agnostic cloud platform to deliver the portfolio of AI-ECG algorithms licensed from Mount Sinai, in addition to FDA clearance of our MyoVista wavECG device. As part of this process, we are actively expanding our Scientific Advisory Board to include industry experts and broaden our outreach. We are excited to work with Dr. Glicksberg and look forward to him bringing valuable insights and expertise as we focus on our mission of expanding the clinical diagnostic capabilities of the ECG/EKG.”

Dr. Glicksberg has served as a lead investigator and inventor of multiple algorithms licensed by HeartSciences from Mount Sinai. He has extensive experience in working at the intersection of machine learning, digital health, and bioinformatics. Dr. Glicksberg currently serves as the Vice President and Head of Data Science and Machine Learning on the leadership team of Character Biosciences, a drug discovery and development company leveraging human genetics and medical imaging-based machine learning. Prior to that, Dr. Glicksberg was Assistant Professor in AI for Human Health and Genetics and Genomic Sciences at Mount Sinai, where he received his Ph.D. In addition, Dr. Glicksberg completed postdoctoral work at the University of California, San Francisco.

Ben Glicksberg, Ph.D., said, “AI-ECG technology is poised to transform the early detection of heart disease, which imposes an enormous global cost and health burden. HeartSciences stands out as one of the few companies actively bringing new AI-powered ECG capabilities to the healthcare market. I am impressed by their proven track record of innovation and look forward to contributing to HeartSciences at the forefront of this field.”

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG's clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista® Device and consumables for each test, is expected to be "razor-razorblade" as the electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com .



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 18, 2023, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on September 14, 2023, and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

