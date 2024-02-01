LBMC Names Christina Edwards Shareholder

Promotion Follows Market Leader Announcement, Adding to Firm’s Chattanooga Leadership Team

Chattanooga, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the Southeast and nation, is pleased to announce that Christina Edwards has been named Shareholder in the firm’s Audit division. Edwards’ promotion follows the announcement of Nicole Jeppesen as LBMC Chattanooga Market Leader in 2023, adding to the robust leadership team serving the firm’s rapidly growing client base in the Chattanooga market.

Clients’ auditing needs in 2024 are being reshaped by regulatory changes, technological advancements, and a heightened focus on corporate transparency. Edwards is well-versed in a spectrum of skills that go beyond number-crunching, something vital for companies as they navigate this complex terrain.

Edwards joined LBMC in 2007 and has 21 years of experience providing audit services and financial solutions to companies in a variety of industries, with a focus on manufacturing and distribution, service industries, private equity, not-for-profit organizations, and employee benefit plans. She has extensive expertise providing consulting services in change-of-control transactions and internal controls, with an in-depth understanding of complex topics around GAAP and GAAS. Edwards has longstanding relationships across the Chattanooga business community.

LBMC’s Chattanooga office serves middle market business clients in the manufacturing & distribution, transportation, real estate, and healthcare space, as well as high net worth families and business owners. Edwards’ promotion to shareholder further strengthens LBMC’s commitment not only to the firm’s current clients, but also serving the entire business community across the Chattanooga market.

A CPA and CIA, Edwards holds a Master of Accountancy and BBA from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga. She serves on the Accounting Advisory Council of the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga and is a Tennessee Society of Public Accountants Council Member. Edwards is a founding Board Member of the LBMC Cares Foundation.

“Congratulations to Christina on this outstanding achievement,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder, LBMC PC. “Christina is viewed by her clients as a trusted advisor, and with her technical expertise, she is the ideal complement to Chattanooga market leader Nicole Jeppesen. Christina’s significant experience in public accounting comes with her fresh perspective on the issues we face as well as her leadership skills and commitment to recruiting, training, and developing future leaders.”

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Best Tax and Accounting Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. LBMC has more than 850 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina. A four-time national certified Great Place to Work, LBMC was also named 2023 Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page.

