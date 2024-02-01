Carahsoft and Fortra Announce a Distribution Partnership

Partnership Brings Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions to the Public Sector Market

MINNEAPOLIS, and RESTON, Va., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortra and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Fortra’s Public Sector Distributor, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Our decision to partner with Carahsoft is based on their established credibility as a trusted partner to Public Sector organizations, offering exceptional market expertise,” said Renee Ritter, Vice President, Channel at Fortra. “Leveraging Carahsoft’s extensive reseller network and deep understanding of Government markets, we anticipate continued, rapid growth of Fortra’s Public Sector program. The partnership with Carahsoft will facilitate our Government business expansion while ensuring our joint Public Sector customers’ needs are met.”

Fortra’s security solutions empower organizations to protect on-premise, cloud or hybrid environments with confidence. Its comprehensive portfolio offers agencies a wide array of solutions and managed security services that are easy to deploy and is designed to be the only resource an organization needs when conceptualizing and implementing new cybersecurity strategies. Fortra is dedicated to staying ahead of the rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape so that it can provide customers with solutions ready to combat the latest threat.

"Amid the rapidly evolving landscape of technological integration, Public Sector agencies face an array of sophisticated cyber threats," said Alec Wyhs, Sales Director who leads the Fortra Team at Carahsoft. “By combining Fortra’s cutting-edge solutions and Carahsoft’s extensive reseller network, we empower the Government with essential tools needed to bolster cybersecurity defenses, fostering strength, efficiency and adaptability.”

Fortra’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 591-6280 or Fortra@carahsoft.com.

Fortra is a cybersecurity company like no other. We're creating a simpler, stronger future for our customers. Our trusted experts and portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions bring balance and control to organizations around the world. We’re the positive changemakers and your relentless ally to provide peace of mind through every step of your cybersecurity journey. Learn more at fortra.com.

