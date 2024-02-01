Aluminium Sulfate Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the manufacturing process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Aluminium Sulfate production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Aluminium Sulfate Production Process:

1. Aluminium Sulfate Production From Cryolite: This report provides a detailed cost analysis of Aluminium Sulfate production from Cryolite. Cryolite ore is made to react with calcium carbonate by heating the mixture to form sodium aluminate. Sodium aluminate is then precipitated out after it is extracted with water. The precipitated sodium aluminate is finally dissolved in sulfuric acid.

2. Aluminium Sulfate Production From Bauxite: This study offers a detailed cost analysis of Aluminium Sulfate production from Bauxite. Bauxite is first calcined and heated till it’s brought to boiling. After that, it is mixed with sulfuric acid and is made to stand so that the chemical is obtained.

3. Aluminium Sulfate Production From Alum Schists: This report provides a detailed cost analysis of Aluminium Sulfate production from Alum Schists. Alum Schist is a mixture of iron pyrite, aluminium silicate and other bituminous substances. Alum Schist is roasted to form sulfuric acid which then reacts on the clay to form Aluminium Sulfate.

Product Definition:

Aluminium Sulfate, also known as ‘Alum’ or ‘Papermaker Alum’, is white/off-white crystalline solid substance. It is a double salt of sulphate and is a hydrate salt. It is formed upon the reaction of Aluminium Hydroxide and Sulphuric acid.

Aluminium Sulfate is a non-volatile, inorganic and ionic compound. It is widely used across various industries and is chiefly used as a coagulant. It has great antibacterial properties.

Market Drivers:

Aluminium Sulfate has a huge demand owing to its qualities and various uses. Firstly, water treatment plants heftily rely upon Aluminium Sulfate owing to its reaction with impurities that eventually coagulate and filter it out from the water. It is also used as a fire retardant.

Since it has great disinfectant properties, it is used in deodrants to keep a check on bacteria. It is also used in paper manufacture. It also finds its application as a preservative and as one of the ingredients of baking soda.

