Caprolactam Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Caprolactam Price Trend

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Caprolactam.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the first half of 2023, the Asian Caprolactam market experienced fluctuating prices. Prices depreciated due to sluggish demand, adequately met by available stocks, and reduced upstream costs due to lower crude oil and freight expenses.

Similarly, in Europe, Caprolactam prices declined due to weak consumer interest, improved supply chains, and lower cost support amidst high inflation. North America also mirrored these global trends, with dull demand, excess inventories, and economic setbacks keeping prices on the lower side.

Definition

Caprolactam is a chemical compound and a key intermediate in the production of nylon 6, a versatile synthetic polymer. It is a white crystalline substance with a distinct odor and is primarily used in the manufacture of fibers and plastics. Caprolactam's polymerization results in nylon, a material widely employed in textiles, automotive components, and various other applications due to its durability and strength.

Key Details About the Caprolactam Price Trend:

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Caprolactam Price chart, including India Caprolactam price, USA Caprolactam price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Caprolactam Price Trend:

Caprolactam serves as a crucial industrial ingredient primarily in the production of nylon 6, a resilient and versatile synthetic polymer used extensively in textiles for making clothing, carpets, and industrial fabrics. Additionally, it finds applications in the manufacturing of various plastic products such as engineering plastics, automotive parts, and packaging materials due to its excellent strength and durability.

Key Players:

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

BASF SE

Advansix Inc.

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co.

