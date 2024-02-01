Data Processing Unit Market Size,Techniques and Business Projected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2031 |CAGR of 26.9%

Data Processing Unit Market

Data Processing Unit Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The data processing unit market is primarily driven by Encryption and decryption of data, IPSEC, and treat detection from edge to cloud as well as increase in the demand for data processing unit.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Processing Unit Market by Type (ASIC-Based, FPGA-Based, SOC-Based), by Data Center Type (Colocation, Hyperscale, Edge, Others), by Application (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Energy and Utilities, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global data processing unit (DPU) market size was valued at $553.96 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2031.

A data processing unit (DPU) is a programmable processor that helps move data around these data centers. DPUs enable more efficient storage and free up the CPU to focus on processing. The DPU offloads networking and communication tasks from the CPU. It combines processing cores with hardware accelerator blocks and a high-performance network interface to handle data-centric workloads. This enables the DPU to make sure the right data goes to the right place in the right format quickly.

A DPU processor is system on a chip (SOC) that combines three key elements. First, data processing units typically have a multi-core CPU that is software programmable. The second element is a high-performance network interface that enables the DPU to parse, process, and efficiently move data through the network. The third element is a rich set of flexible, programmable acceleration engines that offload network and storage functions from the CPU to the DPU. DPUs are often integrated with smart network interface cards (NICs) offering powerful network data processing.x

The data processing unit market has been severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With governments of several nations imposing and extending lockdowns, production and manufacturing facilities across the globe have been shut down, owing crisis and unavailability of workforce. Considering the inputs from various industry experts belonging to the various stages of the value chain, such as OEMs, suppliers, integrators, end users, and distributors, and the financial release of various companies in the data processing unit ecosystem, it is calculated that the market has experienced a decline during 2019–2020. Furthermore, the outbreak of the pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, thereby creating significant gap in supply chain. Economic impact of the pandemic has been disruptive. Key players operating in the data processing unit industry temporarily witnessed a slowdown, owing to lack of availability of skilled professional to develop data processing unit market solutions, which has led to decline in revenues for the financial year 2020 to 2021. However, it is expected that the market will recover from 2021 and remain in the growth stage during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The data processing unit industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the data processing unit market include,

➡️ Resnics /Yisixin Technology Co., Ltd.,

➡️ Marvell Technology Inc.,

➡️ Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

➡️ Intel Corporation,

➡️ kalray,

➡️ NVIDIA Corporation

➡️ Broadcom Inc.,

➡️ Fungible, Inc.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➡️ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the data processing unit market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing data processing unit market opportunity.

➡️ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

➡️ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

➡️ In-depth analysis of the data processing unit market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

➡️ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

➡️ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

➡️ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global data processing unit market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, data processing unit market forecast and market growt

