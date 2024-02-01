Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,494 in the last 365 days.

The application of phylogenetics to HIV—insights into biology and...

This brief introduction to HIV phylogenetics is the first of three briefs on the phylogenetics of HIV. This brief introduces phylogenetics, explains how the genetic code can be read, and shows how the sequences can reveal insights into HIV biology and epidemiology. The second brief explores what we have learned from HIV phylogenetic studies and how HIV phylogenetics can and should be used to support public health programmes. The third brief discusses the ethical considerations of HIV phylogenetics, including the need for appropriate care and safeguards of sensitive information.

You just read:

The application of phylogenetics to HIV—insights into biology and...

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more