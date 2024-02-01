Piezoelectric Sensor Market: Surging Demand Propels Growth, Expected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2031 with a 6.2% CAGR

Piezoelectric Sensor Market

Piezoelectric Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piezoelectric Sensor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Sensor Type (Actuators, Motors, Transducers, Others), by Vibration Mode (Radial Mode, Length Mode, Longitudinal Mode, Thickness Mode, Shear Mode), by Application Area (Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Aerospace and Defence, Oil and Gas, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The global piezoelectric sensor market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Greek word piezo means to push or squeeze, hence a piezoelectric vibration sensor uses the piezoelectric action to sense compression. Piezo sensors may produce an output signal from the strain exerted; they do not require an additional source of voltage or current. They are therefore a popular option for several applications such as non-invasive surgeries, musical pressure sensors, autofocus in digital cameras, and others. They are increasingly being used in a variety of sectors, and occasionally they are integrated into other sensors.

According to piezoelectric sensors market research, the actuators and motors segments collectively accounted for around 62.4% market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 37.1% share. The actuators and transducers segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 8.3% and 5.7%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 60.5% in 2021 and is anticipated to reach 67.5% by 2031.

Competitive Analysis:

The piezoelectric sensor industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the piezoelectric sensor market include,

➡️ CeramTec GmbH,

➡️ Rion Co., Ltd.,

➡️ L3Harris Technologies, Inc.,

➡️ Honeywell International Inc.,

➡️ US EuroTek, Inc.,

➡️ Piezosystem Jena GmbH,

➡️ TE Connectivity,

➡️ Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc.,

➡️ Mad City Labs, Inc.,

➡️ Dytran Instruments, Inc..,

➡️ APC International, Ltd.,

Top Impacting Factors:

One of the key reasons that propel the growth of the piezoelectric sensors market is the increasing application in the aerospace sector, owing to the advantages these sensors provide, such as effectiveness, dependability, and performance. In healthcare facilities, piezoelectric sensors are found in an increasing number of medical equipment, especially those used to measure pulse, and blood, and define accurate and specific droplet sizes for micro-dosing and nebulizers. The market expansion is accelerated by an increase in demand for automatic vehicles globally. In addition, strong government rules concerning the accuracy and dependability of automobiles are expected to fuel the demand for piezoelectric sensors during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

