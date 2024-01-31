Submit Release
Book club celebrating Black authors

CANADA, January 31 - The Beaconsfield Book Club: BIPOC Speculative Fiction Society is celebrating the works of three Black authors.

Culture critic and diversity specialist Evelyn Bradley and writer and historical interpreter Caitlyn Paxson will be reading and chatting about: 

  • The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope on Feb. 25
  • The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark on March 31 
  • The Conductors by Nicole Glover on April 28

"We want to ensure accessibility and inclusivity in exploring these exceptional narratives," says Caitlyn Paxson. "We welcome everyone to join us in this captivating literary journey."

Book club meetings are recommended for ages 18 and up and will be held at Beaconsfield Carriage House, 2 Kent St., Charlottetown, running from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is free or by donation. Light refreshments will be served. 

Copies of the books are available at a 15 per cent discount for book club members at The Bookmark and at the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre.

