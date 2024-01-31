Late French Immersion information sessions

CANADA, January 31 - Parents of Grade 6 students, who are interested in enrolling their children in late French Immersion for the 2024-25 school year are encouraged to attend an information meeting in their region.

“PEI’s French Immersion program offers students whose first language is not French the opportunity to learn a second language and develop strong communication skills in both English and French. As a graduate of the French Immersion program, I know firsthand the benefits that come from learning a second language, and how it fosters a strong appreciation of other languages and cultures.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson.

The information sessions are being held so parents and students can learn more about French Immersion programs, ask questions, and make the most informed decision possible. Parents and students can attend any session even if it is not the one for their specific school.

Here is the schedule:

Kensington Intermediate High School - Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the school library for Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Queen Elizabeth, Somerset and Amherst Cove elementary schools.

- Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the school library for Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Queen Elizabeth, Somerset and Amherst Cove elementary schools. Stonepark Intermediate -Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the school library for Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Sherwood, L.M. Montgomery, Donagh, Parkdale, St. Jean and Prince Street elementary schools.

-Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the school library for Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Sherwood, L.M. Montgomery, Donagh, Parkdale, St. Jean and Prince Street elementary schools. East Wiltshire Intermediate – Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria for Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Central Queens, Eliot River and Englewood elementary schools.

– Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria for Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Central Queens, Eliot River and Englewood elementary schools. Birchwood Intermediate - Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 6pm in the school library for Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Stratford, Prince Street elementary schools and Vernon River Consolidated.

- Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 6pm in the school library for Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Stratford, Prince Street elementary schools and Vernon River Consolidated. Queen Charlotte Intermediate – Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria for Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Spring Park, West Kent, West Royalty and St. Jean elementary schools.

The deadline to register for the late French immersion program is Friday, March 1, 2024. Registration forms will be available at each of the information sessions and at elementary schools following the sessions.

The Late French Immersion program provides students with an education equivalent to the English language program, while providing opportunities to build cultural understanding, attain proficiency in French, and develop effective communication skills in both written and oral forms.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Education and Early Years

agtremere@gov.pe.ca