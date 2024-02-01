Ballistic Protection Material Market Set for a 7.4% CAGR, Projecting a Valuation of US$ 31,135.2 Million by 2033
Rising security threats propel robust growth in the global ballistic protection materials market, fueled by surging demand for advanced protective solutions.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ballistic protection material market is poised for significant growth, with a forecasted increase in value from US$ 15,330.8 million in 2023 to US$ 31,135.2 million by 2033. This ten-year projection anticipates a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%, reflecting the escalating demand for ballistic protection materials worldwide.
The market for ballistic protection materials is predicted to expand around 2.0X through 2033. This growth is attributed to increasing cross-border tensions and conflicts in numerous countries.
Demand remains exceptionally high for aramid fibers like Kevlar, owing to their excellent properties, including lightweight and high strength. The target segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
The expanding defense budgets globally serve as a driving force for the ballistic protection material market. Similarly, increasing the allocation of funds toward enhancing military capabilities propels the demand for advanced armor solutions.
Global civilian safety equipment demand is rising due to growing concerns about threats from terrorists and criminals. This, in turn, is expected to drive growth of the ballistic protection material market.
Civilians are increasingly proactive in protecting themselves, leading to expansion in the market for body armor, helmets, and vehicle armor. This trend signifies a global societal shift towards prioritizing personal safety and security.
The growing need for ballistic protection in the defense sector offers substantial opportunities for market expansion. This is propelled by a surge in defense spending and increasing national conflicts.
A variety of ballistic protection equipment, such as shields, gloves, helmets, protective vests, shoes, and jackets, are employed to enhance defense operations against chemical explosions. Rising products and usage of these equipment are set to uplift demand for ballistic protection materials.
Key Takeaways from the Report
The global market for ballistic protection materials is projected to thrive at a 7.4% CAGR through 2033.
By material type, the aramid fibers segment is expected to total US$ 14,004.1 million by 2033.
North America is expected to account for a significant market share of about 37.7% in 2033.
The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 11,289.8 million by 2033.
China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 4,880.5 million by 2033.
Demand in India is predicted to rise at 9.3% CAGR through 2033.
"The ballistic protection material industry is poised to rise robustly amid growing geopolitical tensions and the evolving threat of terrorism. Military modernization programs and the imperative for law enforcement agencies to enhance officer safety will also contribute to the increasing demand for ballistic protection materials," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).
Ballistic Protection Material Market Top Players
Honeywell International Inc.
DuPont
TEIJIN Ltd.
Rheinmetall AG
TenCate Protective Fabrics
Kolon Industries Inc.
BAE Systems
Rochling Group
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc.
Beijing Tongyizhong New Material Technology Corporation
Dexcraft
FY-Composites Oy
Final Advanced Materials
ArmorSource LLC
Key players are focusing on developing innovative materials with enhanced features like lightweight and high strength to boost their sales. They also adopt strategies like facility expansions, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their presence and stay ahead of the competition.
Recent Development-
In October 2023, Dyneema unveiled its next-generation unidirectional (UD) material innovation to enhance the safety and mobility of military forces and law enforcement officers.
Ballistic Protection Material Market Segmentation
By Material Type:
Aramid Fibers
Polyethylene (PE)
Composite Ceramics
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP)
Steel and Titanium Alloys
Others
By Armor Type:
Soft
Hard
By Application:
Body Armor
Vehicle Armor
Aircraft Armor
Marine Armor
Helmets and Face Protection
Others
By End-use:
Military and Defense
Law Enforcement
Civilians
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Author
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.
Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.
