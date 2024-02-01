Retail Automation Market Size, Business Opportunity and Future Demand 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global retail automation market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2023.

IMARC Group's report titled "𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭-𝐨𝐟-𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 (𝐏𝐎𝐒), 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐅𝐈𝐃, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥 (𝐄𝐒𝐋), 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚, 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐀𝐆𝐕), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐈𝐧-𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The retail automation industry is currently experiencing significant growth due to rapid technological advancements. Innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics are revolutionizing retail operations. These technologies enable more efficient inventory management, improved customer experience, and streamlined supply chain processes. Retailers are increasingly adopting automation to remain competitive and meet evolving consumer expectations. This technological shift is facilitating a more personalized shopping experience and efficient business operations, thereby driving market growth.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬:

The retail automation industry is adapting to the changing consumer preferences, particularly the growing demand for speed, convenience, and personalization in shopping experiences. Consumers around the world are increasingly favoring stores offering self-service options, contactless payments, and online shopping capabilities. This, in turn, is compelling retailers to integrate automation technologies like self-checkout kiosks, digital payment systems, and online order management platforms. As a result, retail automation is becoming essential for businesses aiming to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, which, in turn, is fueling market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬:

Retail automation is also being driven by its potential to increase cost efficiency and address labor shortages. Automated systems reduce the need for manual labor and can operate continuously, leading to decreased labor costs and increased productivity. In light of recent global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, many retailers have faced significant labor challenges. Automation offers a reliable solution by ensuring uninterrupted operations and mitigating the impact of workforce shortages. This aspect is particularly crucial in maintaining competitiveness and operational efficiency in the retail sector, contributing significantly to the growth of the retail automation industry.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Point-of-Sale (POS)

Barcode and RFID

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

Camera

Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Others

Point-of-sale (POS) is the most popular type due to its critical role in streamlining transactions, managing inventory, and enhancing customer experience in retail settings.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

In-store

Warehouse

Warehouse accounted for the largest market share owing to its effectiveness in enhancing precipitation.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Single Item Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the leading segment as they are extensively adopting automation to manage high product volumes and improve customer service efficiency.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the retail automation market is attributed to the region's high technology adoption rates, a strong retail sector, and significant investments in retail automation technologies.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The retail automation market presents substantial growth opportunities in the coming years. The increasing adoption of e-commerce, the rising demand for contactless transactions, and the need for efficient supply chain management are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. These factors are pushing retailers toward innovative technologies like AI, IoT, and robotics. Additionally, the evolving consumer preference for speedy and personalized shopping experiences is encouraging retailers to integrate advanced automation solutions. In line with this, continual technological advancements, offering the potential for expansion in areas like inventory management, customer engagement, and labor cost reduction, are accelerating market growth.

