AB922 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-31

WISCONSIN, January 31 - An Act to renumber and amend 71.98 (3); and to create 71.98 (3) (b) and 71.98 (3) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: adopting federal income tax provisions related to depreciation and amortization. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

