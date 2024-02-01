Uruguay party leader hails CPV’s role in Việt Nam's achievements

VIETNAM, February 1 -

MONTEVIDEO — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) plays the key role in leading the nation of Việt Nam to many victories in the cause of national defence and construction, stated Secretary General of the Communist Party of Uruguay Juan Castillo in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.

Castillo expressed his admiration for the heroic fighting spirit of the Vietnamese people, as well as their tireless efforts in building the country.

He clarified that the CPV’s responsibility in promoting the sustainable development of the over-100-million-strong nation is extremely high.

President Hồ Chí Minh, who is the CPV founder, and generations of Vietnamese leaders have been leading Việt Nam to socialism and progress in the “đổi mới” (Renewal) cause.

The Communist Party of Uruguay leader said he hopes to further strengthen cooperation between the two Parties so as to learn experience of Việt Nam in national construction and development for the benefit of the people.

He spoke highly of the two countries’ exchange of delegations, especially the Uruguay visit by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ in April 2023.

Together with the administration of Montevideo, the Communist Party of Uruguay has worked to speed up the building of a space for the Vietnamese culture, with an image of President Hồ Chí Minh to be erected in the capital city to commemorate the late leader who once visit ports in Uruguay and Argentina, he said.

Castillo took the occasion to extend his greetings to the CPV on its 94th founding anniversary.

People-centred approach

Nguyễn Chung, director of the Vietnamese Language Programme under the US-based Columbia University’s Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures, told the Vietnam News Agency, that the Vietnamese Party and Government have put the people in the centre of development policies, helping garner intrinsic strength for the national construction and development.

The people-centred policies have an important role to play in deepening the country’s integration into the world, he said.

As a dynamic, active and responsible member of the international community, Việt Nam has not only protected interests of its people but also taken actions for the benefits of the whole world, including safeguarding the rights of developing countries with difficulties, he said.

Việt Nam has made contributions to the multilateral forums, which has been recognised and respected by international community, Chung highlighted.

Chung said culture is a torch which has lighted the way for people to go and to branch out the nation over the past years.

Industriousness and solidarity are among the standout cultural characteristics of the Vietnamese people, which are significant for them to better engage in and make contributions to the foreign communities, he highlighted.

Chung also spoke highly of the country’s policy to put aside the past and open a new chapter in the relations with the US and many other countries, saying Việt Nam's tolerance and willingness to walk into a brighter future has contributed greatly to its integration process. — VNS